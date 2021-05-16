Over 70 awards given at JROTC awards day

Enterprise High School’s JROTC Wildcat Battalion capped off a year full of community service projects, events, presentations and competitions with the 45th annual JROTC Awards Day program Thursday morning at the Performing Arts Center.
Over 70 awards were given, including the Cadet of the Year, Cadet NCO of the Year, multiple academic excellence awards and the Joshua Kaleb Watson Memorial Scholarship award.
Retired U.S. Army Colonel Dennis Griffin, senior Army JROTC instructor who holds over 29 years of military leadership in several aircraft systems and air traffic services operations in Army Aviation organizations, opened the program by commending his battalion on a job well done this year.
“The cadets in the Wildcat Battalion continue to excel academically and as leaders in the classroom and community. Cadet participation in community service projects this school year has exceeded 750 volunteer hours,” he said. “Another significant accomplishment was the Battalion’s planning, coordination and execution of our steak sales fundraising efforts to support the Cadet Corps. The awesome support and tireless efforts from our distinguished cadets made a positive impact around the city.”
The competition teams also continued to excel this year, Griffin added. The Leadership and Academic Teams, the Rifle Team, Blue Knights and Belles of the Blue Knights won numerous competitions throughout the year. The Rifle Team went undefeated in the Wiregrass Conference and won the American Legion State Championship, and individuals competed at the national level. The drill teams finished first in the state at the Alabama Drill Championship, and the JROTC Leadership and Academic Teams also had top finishes.
“These students represented their families with first-class sportsmanship and a competitive spirit,” Griffin said. “Our Cadet Corps exceeded all expectations during what has been an incredibly difficult year dealing with COVID restrictions and the added stress associated with blue/white (class) scheduling, virtual learning, quarantines and daily uncertainties. I commend you all for staying focused and getting the job done.
“What a memorable school year this has been. Best of luck, and best wishes for our senior class.”
Cadet NCO of the YearThe Cadet Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year award is presented to a cadet who has won an NCO of the Month board, and then competed again at the end of the school year against all other NCOs of the Month winners to earn this award.
The 2021 Cadet NCO of the Year is Cadet Sergeant Alanna Jury.
Cadet of the YearThe Cadet of the Year award is presented to a cadet who has won a Cadet of the Month board, and then competed again at the end of the year against all other Cadet of the Month winners to earn this award.
The 2021 Cadet of the Year is PFC Aurielle Harvey.
Distinguished Cadet Award for Scholastic ExcellenceThe Distinguished Cadet Award for Scholastic Excellence is awarded to cadets who have exhibited the highest degree of excellence in scholastics. These seniors have maintained a cumulative 4.0 or higher academic grade point average over their high school career.
Charles Frey (4.3 GPA) and Blane Callahan (4.2 GPA) were this year’s award recipients.
Department of the Army Superior Cadet AwardThe Department of the Army Superior Cadet Award is presented to one cadet in each Leadership Education Training Level who qualifies in the top 10 percent of his or her class in JROTC and in the top 50 percent of his or her class in overall academic standing.
The award recipients were:
LET IV: Cadet Command Sergeant Major Lucas Gengler
LET III: Cadet First Sergeant Jacob Baran
LET II: Cadet Sergeant Tania Segura Rocha
LET I: Cadet PFC Xavier Henderson
Academic Excellence Ribbon The Academic Excellence Ribbon is awarded annually to one cadet in each Leadership Education Training Level for achieving the highest academic grades.
The award recipients were:
LET IV: Cadet Captain Charles Frey, 4.32 GPA
LET III: Cadet Sergeant John Carter, 4.32 GPA
LET II: Cadet Sergeant Alanna Jury, 4.32 GPA
LET I: Cadet PFC Ethan Waters, 4.2 GPA
Academic Achievement Ribbons, awarded annually to cadets who have maintained a 3.0 GPA and received an A in JROTC during the school year, were awarded to 115 cadets this year.
Warrant Officer Association ScholarshipsThe United States Army Warrant Officer Association’s Above the Best Silver Chapter Scholarship Program recognizes a JROTC cadet’s leadership abilities, community involvement and academic achievements. The goal of the program is to make financial awards to the most deserving Army JROTC candidates in local partnered JROTC programs in the Wiregrass.
Two awards were presented to Enterprise Cadets:
Cadet Captain Charles Frey, $1,500
Cadet Lieutenant MacKenzie Spence
Additional awards and photographs from the program will be featured in future editions of the Enterprise Ledger.