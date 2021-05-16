Over 70 awards given at JROTC awards day

“These students represented their families with first-class sportsmanship and a competitive spirit,” Griffin said. “Our Cadet Corps exceeded all expectations during what has been an incredibly difficult year dealing with COVID restrictions and the added stress associated with blue/white (class) scheduling, virtual learning, quarantines and daily uncertainties. I commend you all for staying focused and getting the job done.

“What a memorable school year this has been. Best of luck, and best wishes for our senior class.”

Cadet NCO of the YearThe Cadet Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year award is presented to a cadet who has won an NCO of the Month board, and then competed again at the end of the school year against all other NCOs of the Month winners to earn this award.

The 2021 Cadet NCO of the Year is Cadet Sergeant Alanna Jury.

Cadet of the YearThe Cadet of the Year award is presented to a cadet who has won a Cadet of the Month board, and then competed again at the end of the year against all other Cadet of the Month winners to earn this award.

The 2021 Cadet of the Year is PFC Aurielle Harvey.