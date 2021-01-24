 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owens: the next man up
0 comments

Owens: the next man up

012421-ent-owens-p1

Pictured is Enterprise football linebacker and speed/agility coach Brad Fortney, left, and head coach Rick Darlington, right, with senior Arron Owens during the Jan. 7 football banquet.

 sweed

Now a senior, Arron Owens started his junior football season as a safety but moved to outside linebacker last summer before a wrist injury put him out of commission, coach Brad Fortney recalled. He got to make his comeback against Auburn.

“We had a player go down against Auburn and he was able to step right in and help us not be a man down. He rose to the occasion and helped us finish off that game and the next two going into the playoffs,” Fortney said. “When he got his opportunity and we needed him, he was able to step in there and pay a huge role for us and I really appreciated that.”

Fortney described Owens as a hard-working player who spent just as much time watching film as he did putting in work on the field. As business-like as that may seem, he also said Owens was known for “chirping” at his opponents and giving his teammates a good-natured rough time, on occasion.

“He likes giving the guys a hard time, but he was always there for them. I loved coaching him and I’m glad I get to continue to coach him right now,” he said.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Versatility makes Cunningham great
News

Versatility makes Cunningham great

Wildcat football strength and conditioning and defensive backs coach Gary Dugger arrived in January 2020, missing the 2019 football season, an…

Cole invaluable on, off the field
News

Cole invaluable on, off the field

Enterprise Wildcat senior football player Carson Cole will be remembered by o-line coach Keaton Wilson not just for being able to play every p…

Downtown Date Night planned
News

Downtown Date Night planned

In an effort to continue to support downtown Enterprise’s local businesses while also providing a night of fun for residents, Main Street Ente…

Effort made Lebsack a standout
News

Effort made Lebsack a standout

Enterprise High School senior football player Colin Lebsack may have only played for Jackson Hanson for two years, but what he saw from his pl…

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert