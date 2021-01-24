Owens: the next man up

Now a senior, Arron Owens started his junior football season as a safety but moved to outside linebacker last summer before a wrist injury put him out of commission, coach Brad Fortney recalled. He got to make his comeback against Auburn.

“We had a player go down against Auburn and he was able to step right in and help us not be a man down. He rose to the occasion and helped us finish off that game and the next two going into the playoffs,” Fortney said. “When he got his opportunity and we needed him, he was able to step in there and pay a huge role for us and I really appreciated that.”

Fortney described Owens as a hard-working player who spent just as much time watching film as he did putting in work on the field. As business-like as that may seem, he also said Owens was known for “chirping” at his opponents and giving his teammates a good-natured rough time, on occasion.

“He likes giving the guys a hard time, but he was always there for them. I loved coaching him and I’m glad I get to continue to coach him right now,” he said.

