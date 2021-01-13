Ozark restaurant makes semi-finals in Bama's Best Pizza contest

More than 1,500 nominations were received in the Alabama Farmers Federation’s contest for Bama’s Best Pizza, which has been whittled down to eight worthy competitors
They are Carpenetti’s Pizzeria in Moody, DiFilippo’s Pizza in Ozark, Geno’s Pizza and Grill in Scottsboro, Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant in Sylacauga, Pizza & Pint in Sylacauga, Top-Notch Pizza & BBQ in Vernon, Valentina’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar in Madison and Vertillo Pizza and Grill in Sheffield.
The eight semi-finalists will be pitted against each other in daily, regional match-ups Jan. 18 -21 on “Simply Southern TV’s” Facebook page to determine the Flavorful Four.
Edible Eight Matchup Schedule
- Jan. 18: Geno’s Pizza and Grill in Scottsboro vs. Valentina’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar in Madison
- Jan. 19: Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant in Sylacauga vs. Pizza & Pint in Sylacauga
- Jan. 20: Top-Notch Pizza & BBQ in Vernon vs. Vertillo Pizza and Grill in Sheffield
- Jan. 21: Carpenetti’s Pizzeria in Moody vs. DiFilippo’s Pizza in Ozark
Judges will visit each of the Flavorful Four with a winner announced later this winter. Along with bragging rights, the winning restaurant will receive a plaque, cash prize, and features in Neighbors magazine and on “Simply Southern TV.”
Bama’s Best Pizza Contest is sponsored by the Federation’s Dairy Division and Alabama Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association - whose members grow and produce products needed to make the perfect pizza.
The Alabama Farmers Federation is the state’s largest farm organization with more than 350,000 member families. For more information about sponsoring organizations, visit AlfaFarmers.org.
“Simply Southern TV” is a production of the Alabama Farmers Federation with major support from Alabama Farmers Cooperative. For more information, visit SimplySouthernTV.net.