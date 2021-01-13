Ozark restaurant makes semi-finals in Bama's Best Pizza contest

More than 1,500 nominations were received in the Alabama Farmers Federation’s contest for Bama’s Best Pizza, which has been whittled down to eight worthy competitors

They are Carpenetti’s Pizzeria in Moody, DiFilippo’s Pizza in Ozark, Geno’s Pizza and Grill in Scottsboro, Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant in Sylacauga, Pizza & Pint in Sylacauga, Top-Notch Pizza & BBQ in Vernon, Valentina’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar in Madison and Vertillo Pizza and Grill in Sheffield.

The eight semi-finalists will be pitted against each other in daily, regional match-ups Jan. 18 -21 on “Simply Southern TV’s” Facebook page to determine the Flavorful Four.

Edible Eight Matchup Schedule

Jan. 18: Geno’s Pizza and Grill in Scottsboro vs. Valentina’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar in Madison

Jan. 19: Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant in Sylacauga vs. Pizza & Pint in Sylacauga

Jan. 20: Top-Notch Pizza & BBQ in Vernon vs. Vertillo Pizza and Grill in Sheffield

Jan. 21: Carpenetti’s Pizzeria in Moody vs. DiFilippo’s Pizza in Ozark