Pandemic EBT distribution starts this week for families with eligible school-age children

MONTGOMERY – Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits will start rolling out this week to families with eligible school-age children who missed out on free or reduced-price school meals because of the pandemic.

EBT cards containing the benefits will be mailed to families with children in pre-K and K-12 who lost access to meals from the National School Lunch Program during the 2020-21 school year because their schools closed or switched to virtual and hybrid learning models in response to the pandemic. The cards may take several weeks to arrive due to the volume of eligible children and shipping time frames.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) oversees the distribution of P-EBT with assistance from the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE). The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (USDA-FNS) administers the program at the federal level.