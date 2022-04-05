Parade for EHS basketball champions postponed

The walking parade and recognition of the 2022 Alabama 7A State Basketball Champions that had been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. has been postponed until April 19.

After stormy weather moved into the area Tuesday morning, Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore and Enterprise City Schools officials agreed on the postponement.

The walking parade will take place at the same time on April 19, starting at the Coffee Count Courthouse, continuing along Edwards Street and ending at City Hall, where the Wildcats team members and their coach Rhett Harrelson, will be honored by Mayor William E. Cooper and the Enterprise City Council.

Cooper said the congratulation will be on behalf of a proud community. The Wildcats defeated James Clemens High School of Madison 66-64 March 5 to capture their first EHS state championship.

Fans are invited to line up along Edwards Street to cheer on the team as they make the walk to City Hall April 19.