Paralegal program staying online at ESCC

Thanks to new guidelines from the American Bar Association (ABA), the paralegal program at Enterprise State Community College will remain an online program permanently.

When ESCC closed its campuses in March 2020, classes for the paralegal program, like others, were adapted to an online format that followed virtual class requirements set by the ABA in response to the pandemic.

According to Paralegal Program Coordinator and Instructor Lydia Dillingham, students in the program “adapted extremely well” to the virtual environment.

“While the students may have initially missed the personal interaction of the classroom, they nevertheless adapted extremely well,” she said. “Faculty had to think outside the box, using technology to find innovative ways to teach and connect with our students, which has hopefully helped them to embrace the online environment.”

Recently, the ABA announced new guideline updates that include changes to the format of classes offered virtually. In a fully online program, students must be required to take at least nine semester credits of legal courses through synchronous instruction.