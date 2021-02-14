Parallel parking and making babies

Perusing Facebook on a cold, damp morning that feels like it could snow, which they are predicting for us (here in Little Rock) over the next week. I hope so.

I see a post from an old high school buddy that rekindles cobwebbed thoughts from long ago. Here’s what my friend Clay wrote:

“Random memory. Did you receive sexual education in elementary school? I remember 6th grade at William's Elementary. They separated boys and girls and taught us the basics of puberty and reproduction. I already knew. My Dad was a doctor, OB/GYN, and my parents educated me in 4th grade with the basics and age appropriate books. This conversation arose when I walked into their bedroom unexpectedly…!”

Then this comment from one of his friends named Laura:

“I vividly remember the William's Elementary sex education day. Do any other girls remember the "natural child birth" film they showed us? Scared me for decades of ever having children, which turned out to be the best form of birth control I can think of. I never wanted to go through that. In fact, I was in my 30's before I had children because of that film.”