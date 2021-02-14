Parallel parking and making babies

Perusing Facebook on a cold, damp morning that feels like it could snow, which they are predicting for us (here in Little Rock) over the next week. I hope so.
I see a post from an old high school buddy that rekindles cobwebbed thoughts from long ago. Here’s what my friend Clay wrote:
“Random memory. Did you receive sexual education in elementary school? I remember 6th grade at William's Elementary. They separated boys and girls and taught us the basics of puberty and reproduction. I already knew. My Dad was a doctor, OB/GYN, and my parents educated me in 4th grade with the basics and age appropriate books. This conversation arose when I walked into their bedroom unexpectedly…!”
Then this comment from one of his friends named Laura:
“I vividly remember the William's Elementary sex education day. Do any other girls remember the "natural child birth" film they showed us? Scared me for decades of ever having children, which turned out to be the best form of birth control I can think of. I never wanted to go through that. In fact, I was in my 30's before I had children because of that film.”
Like Clay and Laura, I also have memories of a class regarding the birds and the bees, and the part of a film that showed the graphic moment when the baby pops out. Maybe I had followed the girls and was in the wrong spot. Anyway, it made quite an impression on me. So much so that when our first born came along in 1985 and it was time to go into the delivery room, and the doc said to me, “You ready?” I said, “I’m good out here.”
I eventually made it to the delivery room that day, Valentine’s Day (happy birthday son), but would have been just as fine, like my dad and the other guys from the 50’s, pacing around the waiting room with a cigarette in my mouth and one in each hand.
I guess it was one day when I was about 10 that Mom stuck her head in my room, looked around nervously and threw a book on my bed. I remember it was red but don’t remember the exact title, probably something like, “Where Did I Come From?” Or, “It’s Not the Stork!” Right before Mom shut the door she said, “Read it. If you have any questions, ask your father.”
Dad and I never had “The Talk.” It probably helped that I had discovered his Playboy stash already. Dedicated studying of those informative periodicals, along with the help of wise friends on the playground, eventually rounded out the education I needed.
The other film I remember from long ago was before I turned 16. We watched it for the driver’s ed class at my high school. Our teacher was Mr. Althoff, my Algebra teacher, who also happened to be the older brother of the girl I’d marry about nine year’s later, KM.
The film they showed us contained graphic images from some pretty bad car wrecks. If you didn’t wear a seat belt home that day then you probably never would. That film made it look like everyone under the age of 30 who got behind a wheel was either going to be in a ten car pileup or get hit by a train. I think it was from the same people who made “Reefer Madness.”
I passed driver’s ed and it wasn’t that long before I was leaving our driveway on my own, confident about everything, except parallel parking.
It’s a funny thing about driving. There’s probably nothing you look forward to so much that becomes so boring so quick. Of course, what no film ever told us, if you really wanted to learn about the birds and the bees, you were going to need a car.