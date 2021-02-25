 Skip to main content
Parent night scheduled for incoming EHS freshmen
Enterprise High School has announced dates for Freshman Parent Night for incoming freshmen for the 2021-2022 school year.

Parent Night for current eighth graders who attend Dauphin Junior High School will be held on Tuesday, March 2 at 6 p.m. Students with last names A through K will meet in the gym, and students with last names L through Z will meet in the cafeteria.

Parent Night for current eighth graders who attend Coppinville Junior High School will be held on Thursday, March 4 at 6 p.m. in the gym.

Enterprise High School Principal Stan Sauls said the purpose of these meetings is to provide information and answer questions pertaining to EHS curriculum. Sauls also said they will be back in the junior high schools next month to begin the registration process for the incoming freshmen.

