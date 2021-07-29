Parents fight against Enterprise City Schools mask requirement

“Those were the ones whose tests we got back immediately, not the ones who are still waiting,” she said. “We only send tests on children that we have a suspicion have COVID—we don’t send a test on someone just because. These are children that came to us sick.”

Last year, over 1,500 students were sent home to quarantine and missed a collective 15,290 days of instruction. Jordan said their goal with this recommendation was to keep as many kids in school for as long as possible.

“Someone stated earlier, to much applause, that the job of the school board is to provide an education for our children, and they couldn’t be more correct. We parents all agree that in-person school is far superior to virtual, that’s why we send our students to Enterprise City Schools,” she said. “I feel that this decision to follow the recommendation of the CDC and ADPH is doing just that, allowing our students to remain in school. I’m not here to promote fear; I’m here to provide education on the current situation in our community.”

Acknowledging that masking is not a perfect solution, Jordan said it was just one part of a broader strategy that includes social distancing, cleaning and vaccinating for those who are eligible. However, in order for masks to work, both people have to participate.