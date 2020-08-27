Parents take the floor at ECS board meeting

Enterprise City School officials heard from multiple concerned parents Tuesday evening, most citing concerns over the board’s handling of re-opening the schools, communication and transparency.

Each of the five guests had three minutes to speak before the board. Jennifer Swinehart, mother to an ECS student, spoke first about her and others’ concerns regarding communication, transparency, a lack of training for teachers and staff and teacher workload. She said parents were told AP classes would not be available for virtual learners and that administrators were directed not to advertise to families that they could borrow devices from the school or receive help from the state for internet access.

“Teachers were actually reprimanded for giving this information to families. My biggest concern, however, is the lack of training and preparation for teachers prior to the push to open on Aug. 6, and the continued confusion and chaos surrounding the virtual platform,” she said. “Since Aug. 5, I was flooded with messages from teachers and parents. Teachers are completely overwhelmed by the double work load of planning, teaching, grading and playing the role of technology supervisor to all of their virtual students.

“One teacher said that she spends two or more hours of her day helping students navigate the virtual platform. Teachers had no input when it came to reopening, and now they’re shouldering all of the burden of a plan that isn’t working. All of this with no compensation from the district for the extra time spent away from their own families.”