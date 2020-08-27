Parents take the floor at ECS board meeting

Enterprise City School officials heard from multiple concerned parents Tuesday evening, most citing concerns over the board’s handling of re-opening the schools, communication and transparency.
Each of the five guests had three minutes to speak before the board. Jennifer Swinehart, mother to an ECS student, spoke first about her and others’ concerns regarding communication, transparency, a lack of training for teachers and staff and teacher workload. She said parents were told AP classes would not be available for virtual learners and that administrators were directed not to advertise to families that they could borrow devices from the school or receive help from the state for internet access.
“Teachers were actually reprimanded for giving this information to families. My biggest concern, however, is the lack of training and preparation for teachers prior to the push to open on Aug. 6, and the continued confusion and chaos surrounding the virtual platform,” she said. “Since Aug. 5, I was flooded with messages from teachers and parents. Teachers are completely overwhelmed by the double work load of planning, teaching, grading and playing the role of technology supervisor to all of their virtual students.
“One teacher said that she spends two or more hours of her day helping students navigate the virtual platform. Teachers had no input when it came to reopening, and now they’re shouldering all of the burden of a plan that isn’t working. All of this with no compensation from the district for the extra time spent away from their own families.”
She cited other Coffee County teachers being paid an additional $150 per student to offset the new workload and responsibilities and the decision by other school districts to hire third-party vendors to run the virtual platforms after questioning what the $2.6 million received from the state for COVID relief funding is being used for. She also said teachers had been afraid to voice their concerns for fear of losing their jobs, using her own example of harassment to support her statement.
“The push from the superintendent to reopen in early August against the recommendations from the state and other administrators has left our teachers and over 1,200 virtual students scrambling to figure out the virtual platform on their own, yet teachers are afraid to voice their concerns about anything for fear of losing their jobs,” she said. “They’ve been directed to get on board and to never question decisions made by central office. Parents have contacted me saying that they’ve faced harassment and retaliation from the administration, and I’ve experienced this personally on Aug. 12 after I spoke out publicly. You can’t force teachers or parents to get on board through intimidation, but rather by listening to their concerns, addressing those concerns head on and by forming collaboration between the administration and the teachers.”
She wrapped up her time by stating that teachers and parents would like to know what is being done moving forward to address problems with the virtual system.
Petra Hokanson provided a handout to the board and said the reason she requested to appear was because, like many in the community, she was concerned with the reopening of Enterprise schools. She said her main worries were also a lack of communication and transparency, teacher safety and training and inequity with remote learners.
“To top it all off, we expect teachers to clean rooms, while teaching in-class and remotely, preferably with their own supplies,” Hokanson said. “At the Aug. 12 press conference, Mr. Faught announced that the change to a blended schedule only applies to grades seven through 12, stating that many parents can’t stay at home with their children to do remote learning at that age. This reduces our elementary teachers to babysitters, and it still doesn’t alleviate the lack of space for social distancing.
“Schools have promised parents to inform them of cases, but instead of using robocalls to say, ‘We have a case but it does not involve your student or teacher,’ everyone is left to guess and rumors fly. Why not be open and transparent?”
James Harp, parent to an eighth grader at Dauphin Junior High School, added on an extra concern: with the blended schedule being announced, child predators now know when children will be home and potentially unsupervised.
“My concerns do not just lie with my [child], but also with the children of this community that are the most affected,” he said. My [child] has started virtual classes, and she is expected to go out and run to practice for a 5K, and she is expected to do this during that block of instruction. Let us not forget you have already put out to the whole city that we have teenage boys and girls staying at home alone. You do realize that we have child predators in this town? Human trafficking is a real thing.
“You’ve also said that these kids are mature and responsible enough to stay home. Where do you get the audacity to tell me how to raise my child? I will decide when my child is mature enough.”
Unlike the previous speakers, Harp questioned why teachers are continuing to be paid their full salary.
“In this new virtual world, if our children have a question, it does not get answered immediately. So, what are we paying the teachers their full salary for?” he asked. “Who are they expecting to stay home with our children to make sure they’re doing their schoolwork? Are you going to pay these parents a salary for staying home to make sure that their children are doing schoolwork?”
Paul Sherling, a local businessman, acknowledged that adjustments have to be made during this time and that there are always two sides to every story.
“Now is not the time to disagree. We must come together as a community to support our teachers, superintendents, schools boards and support staff,” he said. “When our leading epidemiologists, doctors, politicians, state department of health and the CDC can’t agree and come up with immediate solutions, how can we expect that our community, the people sitting in this room, to have immediate solutions before us today?
“We all get frustrated and tensions are high. Unfortunately, those tensions are then passed down to our children who we all are here for tonight. Let us all remember that these unparalleled times require patience — patience with our teachers, our principals and superintendent, coaches and our entire support staff. This pandemic and the CDC guidelines change every day, and we all struggle on how to adapt each day.”
Tommy Suter, the last speaker, echoed Sherling’s remarks. He said he and his wife, who grew up here, have three children in the school system and they have all benefited from the instruction they’ve received.
“When I decided to speak, I looked at everything that is out there as it relates to going back to school, and I can tell you my conclusion is this: reasonable people can look at the exact same data and come not just to different conclusions, but opposite conclusions,” he said. “This is a time of uncertainty in our lifetime, and I think at this point in time, we do need to have a culture of understanding.”
Suter went on to say that closing schools would have been the easier decision with the path of least resistance but pointed out that for many children, school is the only place where they receive instruction, meals, healthcare, socialization and is an overall safe place for them to be.
The board’s responses and the remainder of the meeting will be covered in Friday’s edition of The Enterprise Ledger.
The entire meeting can be viewed on the Enterprise City School’s Board of Education YouTube page.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!