Parks and Rec volleyball teams win state championship

The Enterprise Parks and Recreation third-fourth grade and fifth-sixth grade volleyball teams brought home the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association State Championship trophies last weekend for the first time ever in just the third year of the league’s existence.
Blake Moore, Parks and Rec assistant director and athletic director, started the volleyball program three years ago with the help of Janie Wiggins as a clinic out of the old Coppinville school building and 30 girls attended. The next year, the clinic was able to be held at the rec center gym, and their attendance doubled to 60. Moore decided to form an all-star team of third and fourth graders and fifth and sixth graders to see what it would be like.
“The fifth and sixth grade team went 0-2, but got the sportsmanship award. The third and fourth grade team finished third in the state,” he said. “I thought maybe, with the right kind of stuff and forming a league, we could get there.”
Despite COVID-19, the department decided to move forward with the league for a third year and had 80 participants. They again formed the all-star teams, this time with the addition of another 5-6 grade team coached by his wife and Enterprise High School junior varsity coach Hannah Moore. This year’s 3-4 grade team, Enterprise Columbia Blue, was coached by Brynn Milliner, and the other 5-6 grade team, Enterprise Powder Blue, was coached by Adam Blackstock.
Hannah’s team made it to the semifinals, while Milliner and Blackstock made it all the way.
“If Hannah’s team had won, her and Adam would have met up in the semifinals, so that might be a blessing,” Moore added. “But I’m very proud of all three teams. I’m proud of our coaches and what they accomplished, too.”
Enterprise Columbia Blue ran the table at the tournament hosted at Winfield High School and defeated Sylacauga for the trophy, while Enterprise Powder Blue defeated Russellville in a come-from-behind victory. After losing to Russellville earlier in the day and being down 14-5 in the third set, they fought and won 18-16 for the title. Their tournament took place at Winfield Middle School.
Both coaches agreed they were immensely proud of their girls.
“We made a lot of strides from the end of regular season through all-stars and I think that really showed,” Milliner said.
“More than half of the all-star team I had had never played organized volleyball before, and for them to achieve what they did was extraordinary,” Blackstock said.
While the coaches knew the talent was there, to have won a double state championship in just three years was surprising, for Blackstock more than Milliner.
“I was pretty surprised. I’m relatively new to Enterprise, I’ve only been here about six months, but my daughter has played for Deep South Volleyball Club and I know that there’s a strong tradition of volleyball in Enterprise with coach Janie Wiggins,” he said. “I know that there are lots of girls that haven’t dabbled in volleyball before, so it was a surprise for sure that we went all the way, but I knew that there was definitely a desire and an ability. We just needed the right direction.”
Milliner said, “I have to say, last year seeing my daughter and that team, I knew this year we were going to have a pretty good chance and bringing home a championship. I’m just glad that we were able to do that.”
With so many girls getting to learn the fundamentals and be able to practice them in a game setting from such an early age, the future of girls’ volleyball in Enterprise is extremely bright. Between the Grassroots Division, Deep South, Mini Cats, Little Link and now the Parks and Rec teams, there is ample opportunity for young girls to get involved and learn.
“It’s like anything else—the earlier that they start in life, the better they’re going to be. The younger you can instill the fundamentals of any activity, the better,” Blackstock said. “It’s going to be crazy to me, I mean really crazy, over the next six to seven years to see how good the teams are going to be at both junior highs and then the high school. I think the competition to even make the team is going to be just insane.”
Both Blackstock’s and Milliner’s daughters played on their respective teams. Milliner’s daughter will be a fifth grader next season, and Blackstock’s daughter will go into the seventh grade.
“When Blake asked me if I wanted to coach in the league this year, the first thing I did was ask my daughter if she was cool with her dad coaching her team and she said ‘Yeah, that’d be fun,’” he said. “So immediately, I’m studying drill books and going nuts and just being the biggest nerd I can possibly be.”
Not only was their talent something to behold, so was their mental toughness. The teams started practicing in August and played the regular season through October in a gym with no air conditioning and many of the early days in almost 100 percent humidity.
“You never heard them complain about it,” Moore said. “Our facilities are in dire need of upgrades, but never once did you hear them complain about what we had.”
Moore extends his thanks to Kevin Rhoades for providing the net and poles for their gym and for finding the right people to install it; to Janie Wiggins who he said was instrumental in helping form the clinics and helping provide referees for their games; and to his wife Hannah for pushing him to start the league and getting her girls to help.
“This was a huge victory for the City of Enterprise, for the game of volleyball and girls sports in Enterprise,” he said.
