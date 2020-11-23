Parks and Rec volleyball teams win state championship

Milliner said, “I have to say, last year seeing my daughter and that team, I knew this year we were going to have a pretty good chance and bringing home a championship. I’m just glad that we were able to do that.”

With so many girls getting to learn the fundamentals and be able to practice them in a game setting from such an early age, the future of girls’ volleyball in Enterprise is extremely bright. Between the Grassroots Division, Deep South, Mini Cats, Little Link and now the Parks and Rec teams, there is ample opportunity for young girls to get involved and learn.

“It’s like anything else—the earlier that they start in life, the better they’re going to be. The younger you can instill the fundamentals of any activity, the better,” Blackstock said. “It’s going to be crazy to me, I mean really crazy, over the next six to seven years to see how good the teams are going to be at both junior highs and then the high school. I think the competition to even make the team is going to be just insane.”

Both Blackstock’s and Milliner’s daughters played on their respective teams. Milliner’s daughter will be a fifth grader next season, and Blackstock’s daughter will go into the seventh grade.