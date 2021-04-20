Parks and Recreation Department anticipate fun for all ages at Festival in the Park

“And if that isn’t enough, the night will conclude with a fireworks show!”

The fireworks have been a tradition for a number of years at the annual festival, where families can spread blankets or settle into lawn chairs and enjoy the colorful, thrilling display in the sky, shortly after dusk.

All special attractions are free! Food will be available for purchase from various food trucks as well as the Enterprise Rotary Club concessions tent.

In the past, under its former name, the Festival has enjoyed great success and has won numerous state and national awards. Powell and Montgomery hope this year’s event will be just as successful even though the City of Enterprise will be taking COVID-19 safety precautions, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, and are encouraging everyone attending to use safety measures as well.

“We want this to be a great experience for everyone,” Powell said. “But we also want everyone to be safe in the process.”

Attractions will be spaced apart to avoid crowding and to encourage safe social distancing opportunities. Sanitizing stations will be readily available throughout the event grounds.

To see sneak peeks of what to expect on May 1, follow the Enterprise Parks and Recreation Facebook event at www.facebook.com/events/423767538689590.