Pastor Appreciation set for Johns Chapel

The members of Johns Chapel AME Church will host the Second Annual Pastor's Appreciation Celebration for The Reverend Willie White, Jr. on Saturday, September 12 at 5:00 p.m. in the church's parking lot at 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise.
The Guest Preacher will be Dr. J. Henry Williams, Pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Enterprise, a gifted and dynamic preacher of the Gospel. Pastor White arrived at Johns Chapel on Nov. 3, 2018, and has ushered in an ongoing Spiritual oasis at the church that overflows into the community.
Even in the current pandemic, he has found innovative ways to continue to preach on each Sunday morning, spread the gospel through outreach ministries, and to inspire and encourage others through the joy he displays as he goes about his pastoral duties.
All precautions and mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed, including the state-ordered requirement to wear masks in public. Worshippers are to remain in their cars, and maintain the prescribed minimum of six feet distance from other individuals.
Everyone is invited to drive in and share in this Service and to grab a sack lunch at the end of the service. For more information, please text Nikki Mills at 334-389-6427.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!