 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pastor Appreciation set for Johns Chapel
0 comments

Pastor Appreciation set for Johns Chapel

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

The members of Johns Chapel AME Church will host the Second Annual Pastor's Appreciation Celebration for The Reverend Willie White, Jr. on Saturday, September 12 at 5:00 p.m. in the church's parking lot at 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise.

The Guest Preacher will be Dr. J. Henry Williams, Pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Enterprise, a gifted and dynamic preacher of the Gospel. Pastor White arrived at Johns Chapel on Nov. 3, 2018, and has ushered in an ongoing Spiritual oasis at the church that overflows into the community.

Even in the current pandemic, he has found innovative ways to continue to preach on each Sunday morning, spread the gospel through outreach ministries, and to inspire and encourage others through the joy he displays as he goes about his pastoral duties.

All precautions and mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed, including the state-ordered requirement to wear masks in public. Worshippers are to remain in their cars, and maintain the prescribed minimum of six feet distance from other individuals.

Everyone is invited to drive in and share in this Service and to grab a sack lunch at the end of the service. For more information, please text Nikki Mills at 334-389-6427.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Coffee County Jail Report

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between August 16 and August 22. The information is in the following format: Name…

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert