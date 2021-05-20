Pat Howard honored for over 50 years of service

Member of Enterprise First Baptist Church’s Pat Howard Sunday School Class held a celebration for their class’s namesake on Sunday, May 2 to mark her last day of teaching. Howard has taught the Sunday School class for over 50 years and has made a tremendous difference in the lives of countless families. She has also served on boards and committees at the Enterprise YMCA, Enterprise State Community College, the Enterprise Public Library and other volunteer positions to encourage and help others. Howard received her Bachelor of Science in Speech and English from Florida State University in 1950 and served as Youth Center Director in Moultrie, Ga., taught school and later worked as a realtor. Pictured from left is Howard’s granddaughter, McKinley Howard, Pat Howard, and her daughter-in-law, Brenda Howard holding The Queen Bee’s banner.