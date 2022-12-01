 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pea River Museum receives donation following downtown event

In front, from left, are Tammy Doerer, Visit Enterprise director; Valerie Cates, Pea River Museum director; Deana Pierce, Lunation owner; Jennifer Burgess, event volunteer; and, Shirley Skinner, Pea River Historical Society president. In back, from left, are Michael Pierce, Lunation manager; Karen Miller, Pea River Historical Society vice president; and Dr. Jack Anderson, Pea River Historical Society treasurer.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Pea River Museum is the recipient of a $2,500 check, thanks to the Midnight Margaritas Halloween Extravaganza Event held last month in downtown Enterprise.

The check was recently presented to Valerie Cates, director of the Pea River Museum, by Deana Pierce, owner of Lunation.

Last year, event organizers presented a check for $500. This year that amount tripled, due to the increased popularity of the event, Pierce said.

Money donated came from the event’s ticket sales will be used to purchase moveable walls to upgrade exhibits and to help with other projects to enhance the museum’s ability to share Enterprise’s history with the public, said Cates. “The Pea River Museum relies on entrance fees, gift shop purchases and donations to stay open.”

Organizers say planning for the Third Annual Midnight Margaritas Halloween Extravaganza is already in the works, and they hope to continue the tradition and increase the contribution to the Pea River Museum each year.

