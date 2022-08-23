Peavy Park, streets, airport improvements discussed by Enterprise Council

Improvement to Peavy Park, city streets and the municipal airport were among the agenda items at the Enterprise City Council meeting Aug. 16.

The council authorized the mayor to execute Task Order No. 52 to Poly, Inc. at a cost not to exceed $185,000 for the engineering design and bid phase services for a multi-purpose sports complex at Peavy Park located on adjacent property acquired from Enterprise State Community College.

Enterprise City Engineer and Director of Public Works Barry Mott said the design of the multi-purpose sports complex at Peavy Park is a two-part project. The first part is for a $4 million project on the ESCC side of the park. He said that bids will be sought in October.

The council also approved the city’s Fiscal Year 2023 Transportation Plan, an annual requirement under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The estimated $170,000 anticipated from fuel bill fund will be used for “roadway improvements, repairs, resurfacing, reconstruction or maintenance toward completion of the FY 22 Phase III Master Street Resurfacing List and/or as match monies for any state or federal grand funded projects to perform roadway improvements, repairs, resurfacing, reconstruction or maintenance within the city’s existing street network during the fiscal year,” according to the resolution.

Also approved by the council was Mott’s request to seek bids for FY 2022 Phase 3A and Phase 3B street resurfacing improvements. Mott told the council that Poly Inc. had compiled a list of streets for Phase 3.

“We drove all the roads he already had in the design,” Mott said. “Those roads were designated 3A so we can go ahead and get started on that.”

Mott said that streets in 3B are those being worked on by the water department prior to resurfacing. “They are ‘high risk street’s but while we are in the neighborhood resurfacing, I wanted to get resurfacing of them out of the way,” he said.

The council also approved Mott’s request to file a preapplication for airport improvement funding assistance from the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Mott said that preapplications are due soon “to put our name in the hat,” and that the formal application process is in March or April. “The funding will be for the purpose of undertaking a project in Fiscal Year 2023 to make improvements at the Enterprise Municipal Airport,” he said.

In unrelated business, the council approved Mott’s request to award the bid for Phase 1 of the Community Development Block Grant Demolition Project to Hopper-Moore Inc. in the amount of $35,350. Other bids received were from Cavco Services LLC for $81,447 and Harrison Earthmovers for $48,156.

The next meeting of the Enterprise City Council is Sept. 6 at the Enterprise City Hall Council Chambers. A work session begins at 5 p.m. A voting meeting begins at 6 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.