Personnel actions approved
The Enterprise Board of Education recently approved multiple personnel actions, including resignations, leave, transfers and hires.

Resignations:

  • April Byrd, clerical aide, Enterprise High School
  • Heather Deal, 2020-2021 teacher, Harrand Creek
  • Amanda Icenogle, special education aide, Enterprise High School
  • Marc Jones, assistant indoor/outdoor track coach, Enterprise High School
  • Andrew Palmer, agriscience teacher, Enterprise High School
  • Jessican Wendel, department bookkeeper, Central Office
  • Charles Chrumpler, bus driver, transportation
  • Jessie Brooks, first class Pre-K aide, Enterprise City Schools
  • Lerkeno Caple, third grade teacher, Rucke Blvd

Leave:

  • Lindsey Dalrymple, special education teacher, Harrand Creek
  • Mary Stump, PE teacher, Enterprise High School
  • Caitlin Barnes, first grade teacher, Holly Hill
  • Marcie Talley, third grade teacher, Rucker Blvd

Transfers:

  • Sandra Woodard, clerical aide at Enterprise High School to department secretary/bookkeeper at Central Office
  • Jennifer Goodson, 187-day clerical aide at Enterprise High School to 195-day clerical aide at Enterprise High School

Hires:

  • Ivania Centeno, teacher, Harrand Creek
  • Keith Hocutt, agriscience teacher, Enterprise High School
  • Freida Stewart, bus driver, transportation
  • Charles Crumpler, substitute bus driver, transportation,
  • Kylee Cox, first class Pre-K aide, Enterprise City Schools
  • Suzanne Bruce, teacher, Rucker Blvd
  • Rick Ranier, part-time instructional aide, Enterprise City Schools
  • Cindy Dunaway, part-time instructional aide, Enterprise City Schools
  • Tatum Fowler, adjunct health science teacher, Enterprise High School
  • Stephen Phillips, assistant principal, Coppinville
  • William Hulsey, baseball, head junior high coach
