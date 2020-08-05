Personnel actions approved

The Enterprise Board of Education recently approved multiple personnel actions, including resignations, leave, transfers and hires.
Resignations:
- April Byrd, clerical aide, Enterprise High School
- Heather Deal, 2020-2021 teacher, Harrand Creek
- Amanda Icenogle, special education aide, Enterprise High School
- Marc Jones, assistant indoor/outdoor track coach, Enterprise High School
- Andrew Palmer, agriscience teacher, Enterprise High School
- Jessican Wendel, department bookkeeper, Central Office
- Charles Chrumpler, bus driver, transportation
- Jessie Brooks, first class Pre-K aide, Enterprise City Schools
- Lerkeno Caple, third grade teacher, Rucke Blvd
Leave:
- Lindsey Dalrymple, special education teacher, Harrand Creek
- Mary Stump, PE teacher, Enterprise High School
- Caitlin Barnes, first grade teacher, Holly Hill
- Marcie Talley, third grade teacher, Rucker Blvd
Transfers:
- Sandra Woodard, clerical aide at Enterprise High School to department secretary/bookkeeper at Central Office
- Jennifer Goodson, 187-day clerical aide at Enterprise High School to 195-day clerical aide at Enterprise High School
Hires:
- Ivania Centeno, teacher, Harrand Creek
- Keith Hocutt, agriscience teacher, Enterprise High School
- Freida Stewart, bus driver, transportation
- Charles Crumpler, substitute bus driver, transportation,
- Kylee Cox, first class Pre-K aide, Enterprise City Schools
- Suzanne Bruce, teacher, Rucker Blvd
- Rick Ranier, part-time instructional aide, Enterprise City Schools
- Cindy Dunaway, part-time instructional aide, Enterprise City Schools
- Tatum Fowler, adjunct health science teacher, Enterprise High School
- Stephen Phillips, assistant principal, Coppinville
- William Hulsey, baseball, head junior high coach
