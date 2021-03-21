Yoshi is our Pet of the Week! Yoshi is a handsome orange tabby with a half tail and is estimated to be 2-4 years of age. When we are able, we try to reach out to local pounds to rescue cats and bring them to safety at SOS Animal Shelter. This not only saves their lives, but it opens space at the pound for other animals coming in. Most cats are quite scared upon arrival, but Yoshi was open for the new adventure. He quickly adapted to the cat house and was eager to make new friends, both feline and human. He loves playing with toys and gets excited when wet food is brought in. His favorite time of day is when we come in the morning to clean—he loves human attention! After we finish cleaning, Yoshi finds a nice fluffy, clean bed to curl up in for a little cat nap. Yoshi has been neutered, feline leukemia tested, vaccinated and wormed. He can also be microchipped for just $10. Yoshi is an all around great cat! He’s very social and deserves a family of his own. Stop by SOS and meet this friendly half tail today!