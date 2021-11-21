With Thanksgiving coming up, it would only be proper for us to introduce Turkey the Tux as our Pet of the Week.

Turkey came to SOS Animal Shelter with his six siblings; our fall litter. Turkey is three months old and is thriving in our kitten room. He loves to play and cuddle with his siblings and other friends. He loves breakfast time, which is wet food served in a muffin tray so he gets his own little portion, then it’s off to catch a little cat nap.

Turkey spends the rest of the day playing and climbing on all the different toys, and he hopes that one day his forever home will be filled with lots of toys as well as his own personal dishes of tasty wet food. Turkey is vaccinated, wormed and treated for fleas. He will come with a voucher for his neuter when he is six months old. Turkey can also be microchipped for only $10 at SOS.

If you are looking for a friendly kitten for the family, stop by SOS and check out Turkey the Tux!