Clyde is our Pet of the Week!

He is our youngest kitten at SOS Animal Shelter. With kitten season quickly approaching, we are preparing for kittens to come flooding though our doors.

Clyde was found in a feral colony. Our volunteer spends her mornings feeding her colonies and she spotted Clyde, brought him home and spent the next two months socializing him. Clyde has come a long way, and today is no longer scared of humans. He does enjoy being held, but would rather be running around exploring and playing with toys.

Clyde is estimated to be 5 months of age and available for adoption and will come with a voucher for his neuter next month. If you and your family have been looking for a little kitten to bring home who is playful and full of personality, come check out Clyde. He’s guaranteed to please!