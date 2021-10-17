Hunter is our Pet of the Week!

This handsome Coonhound was part of a neglect case, along with several other hounds, but he is now thriving in his new environment at SOS Animal Shelter. He is housed in one of our larger kennels with his best friend Harold, and he just loves to play and gossip with his neighbors.

Hunter has a slight curve in his leg from an old fracture that we lovingly refer to as “janky-leg.” This doesn’t bother him or slow him down much, but a comfy bed sure would beat concrete and a plastic doghouse.

Hunter is very gentle and sweet, despite his size. He is a big baby who loves meeting new people. So if you like what you hear and think Hunter could be the perfect dog for you, stop by SOS today and pick up a pre-adoption questionnaire!