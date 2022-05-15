Boone is our Pet of the Week!

He is one of our hounds from a neglect case last year. Out of the 14 hounds that SOS Animal Shelter committed to, only three remain still at the shelter. All the others have all found their forever homes, which is AMAZING considering the hell they had been through from neglect, starvation and the untreated wounds that left them with physical and emotional scars.

Boone was one of the dads of this hunting pack. He and his lady friend both shared the same personalities, quiet and reserved. They had a pup named Mater. Mater and his mom have both found homes. Now that we have updated you on their history and the family tree we can tell you what Boone has been up to these days. Boone spent most of his days hiding when people were out and about, including us. When things would calm down he would come peeking out. We knew nobody would ever see Boone unless you were to crawl up inside of his dog house, so one of our kennel assistants offered to take him home and foster him.

Boone loves his kennel during the day, but as the sun falls Boone is ready to get up and explore. He has a nose for cooking; he loves all the different aromas that come different foods and if you drop anything there’s no need to get a broom, he will be happy to clean that up for you! Boone is potty trained and crate trained. He loves nature trails and hikes. Something about nature gets his tail wagging. Boone enjoys the company of other dogs and cats. He was raised in a pack, so this is something familiar and comfortable for him. Boone is a quiet dog and not as vocal as some hounds, so your neighbors will appreciate this quality.

Whilst he has overcome a lot of his fears, Boone will always be the shy reserved dog. He will not be the dog that runs out and greets the mail man or the delivery driver. He will never be the life of the party who jumps on the couch during a Super Bowl party. Boone faced a lot of his fears in his foster home, so we are able to get some insight on his true personality to share with you. He will need time to adjust in his new home. Boone is returning to the shelter this week and we hope to transition him into a permanent home. If you are interested in a shy dog who can explore with you, please consider this retired hunting hound.