Dashi is our Pet of the Week!

Dashi was a feral dog living near SOS Animal Shelter and was in great danger of being hurt by traffic on 84. For several months, Dashi was unsure of us and was slow to trust. With months of interaction from the staff, Dashi slowly began to come around.

Today, you can hardly tell this was the feral dog that was running loose on 84. Dashi has learned how to play and is no longer fearful! Once a dog who didn’t know when her next meal was coming, she would gobble her food down in fear of not getting enough; now, she is able to savor the taste and enjoy it knowing she will have another meal later that day.

Dashi has made lots of improvements in the year she has spent with us at SOS, and we know she will make a great companion for a family that is willing to give her time and patience as she adjusts. Dashi would thrive best in a home with older children and a family that can be patient with a dog.

With some of our older residents, such as Dashi, we feel comfortable trying a “foster to adopt” situation to help both the dog and the family. We ask that Dashi be the only dog in the home during her transition into a home because she needs to have her human’s full attention.

If you’re open to making a huge impact in a dog’s life, please consider Dashi. A small act of kindness can completely transform this dog’s life!