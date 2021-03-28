Omar is our Pet of the Week!

Omar came to SOS Animal Shelter as a stray several weeks ago. At first, he was very shy and unsure of his surroundings. Strange people poking and prodding him, unfamiliar dogs and cats—who wouldn’t be scared? But after a few days, Omar became more relaxed and would greet us when we entered his kennel. His tail began to wag, and his personality blossomed. Omar is now a very outgoing dog, and he loves to run and play.

Omar also has a great love of water! We believe that is due to some Labrador blood running through his veins. Omar is still learning manners, such as not jumping on people when greeting them and walking on a leash. Omar is doing really well with his lessons!

We estimate his age to be around 2 years old and he has completed his vetting. He is neutered and current on all his vaccinations. Omar will also be microchipped upon adoption to ensure that he doesn’t end up in the same predicament as he did before he came though the doors of SOS a short time ago.

If you are looking for a pet to add to your family, please consider Omar. We are sure he will steal your heart, just like he has ours!