Pet of the Week

Once he felt safe, his personality came shining through and this scared little pup began to grow and grow and GROW. He now stands up over 5 feet tall and is full of goofiness and awkwardness. Rockwell is very playful; sometimes he forgets his own size! In his mind he is still a puppy, but in a large body. We feel with the right owner Rockwell can get the active lifestyle he yearns for, and with some positive reinforcement he will be the best dog. This dog is truly a diamond in the rough, and we know in the right home the sky is the limit for him.