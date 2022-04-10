Milo is our Pet of the Week!

We get lots of visitors asking, “Do you have any kittens?” Why yes, we have a few kittens to choose from here at SOS Animal Shelter, and Milo is one of them!

Milo is a four month old, handsome orange and white cat. When he first came to us, Milo was very tiny and all by himself. We try our best to pair our single kittens with a friend, because kittens always do better together. Milo was too tiny for his initial vet run; he missed the mark by a single ounce! Not to worry, he made it this time and now is fully vetted.

Milo loves to play with his other friends and has now moved on to our big kitten room in hopes of meeting his very own family. We know that his unique bone structure matched with his loving personality will appeal to people and Milo won’t stay very long before he is scooped up.

If you have been searching for a kitten for your family, Milo is all ready and available for adoption. He has been neutered and current on all his shots. Stop by SOS today to meet Milo and all his other furry friends.