Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Hello friends, my name is Ringo!

I was told I am the Pet of the Week and needed to write something about myself. Well, as you can tell, I’m what they would call a Lab. We are a great breed of canine, and considered one of the top breeds if you are looking for a family dog. I meet all those requirements because I love humans of all sizes. We also love water, so I hope you do too, because I hope I to get enjoy all the summer activities with my new family.

“How did I get here?” you may be asking yourself. Honestly, I’m not too sure. I was taken to a pound and I overheard since I was an owner surrender, I was put at the top of the list and this was not a good thing. Thankfully my picture was posted to social media and SOS Animal Shelter came and picked me up. The accommodations are nice here. I have a pool, toys and I get gravy on my dinner most nights, but it’s not home. I don’t have a couch, TV or that occasional table scrap that falls on the floor or in my dinner bowl. I don’t have a yard to run in and then come inside for my naps. Since math isn’t my strong subject I think I’m about 7, but before you say it, I’m no senior so no judgment; last I checked we are all climbing that same hill and getting older. I still like to have fun.

If you are in the market for a great family dog, stop by SOS and check me out, the handsome Lab named Ringo!

