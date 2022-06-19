Pet of the Week

This girl unfortunately lost her home due to unforeseen circumstances through no fault of her own. She is a beautiful diluted calico. Shenzi is still trying to adjust in our kitten rooms; she is still unsure about the other cats. She tries to find a cubby to hide because the shelter is still frightening to her. We come in quite frequently to check on her and give her lot of attention to try to make her feel safe. We desperately want to transition her back into a home where she can thrive.