Crackerjack is our Pet of the Week.

Here at SOS Animal Shelter we sure do have some cute cats, and Crackerjack isn’t holding back when it comes to cuteness! He is our 3 year old silver tabby of the cat room. Now that kitten season is giving us a little breather, we have turned our focus to helping our adult cats who have found themselves at the surrounding pounds in our area.

Crackerjack came to SOS excited to explore his new area. He quickly adjusted and has been a social butterfly. Usually we know a favorite area for our each of cats; they have the choice to hang out indoors or on the screened porch in cat room or A or B. Crackerjack doesn’t care! He utilizes all areas of the cat rooms, and is easily liked by all the cats both young and old. Crackerjack is fully vetted, neutered and has been feline leukemia tested.

If you are looking for an adorable kitty who can easily entertain himself, stop by SOS and check out this handsome silver tabby boy today!