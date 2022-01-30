Pet of the Week

Lovely Lora is 2-4 year old Calico. She was pulled from one of our local pounds and brought to SOS for her second chance. Unfortunately as we are in kitten season, this laid back lady seems to always get overlooked. Unlike kittens who get excited over every toy that jingles, Lora tends to get excited over a new bed or a fluffy blanket so she can curl up and take a nap after breakfast. During the summer you can catch her on our screened in porch where she watches all the beauty of mother nature.