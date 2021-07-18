Meet Sissy, our Pet of the Week!

This ginger beauty was previously a foster cat with her brother Vinny; they were brought to SOS Animal Shelter about five months ago. This charming girl is now about a year old, affectionate and full of personality. Sissy just loves attention! She will even hop on your back if given the chance.

Sissy's brother Vinny has already been adopted, so now she is just waiting for her own human to spoil her and give her piggyback rides.

Please stop by SOS Animal Shelter to meet Sissy, we know she will make a great addition to your household!