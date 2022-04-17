Bullseye is our Pet of the Week!
Bullseye was pulled off the euthanization list several months ago, and received his freedom ride to SOS Animal Shelter. He was so excited and came with the hope of finding what every dog dreams of, a family to love! After Bullseye was vetted, he was ready to get out and make some friends. He has had several kennel mates, from small puppies to older dogs, and he welcomed them all with open paws. The staff often came out and caught him taking his afternoon nap snuggled up with his friends big and small. Today his last roommate was adopted and poor Bullseye has been left all by himself. We will match him up with another friend this week, but we wish his day would come where he leaves the kennel, and packs up his toys up to carry to his new home.
Bullseye is estimated to be 2-3 years of age. He’s out of the puppy stage, but not ready for the Posturepedic bed & Cosequin joint health supplements! He is a dog you can take on play dates and a great friend for the children to throw a ball with. Bullseye is fully vetted, neutered and heart worm negative. He just needs his own forever pack to snuggle with at night. Stop by SOS today to meet Bullseye!