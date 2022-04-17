Pet of the Week

Bullseye was pulled off the euthanization list several months ago, and received his freedom ride to SOS Animal Shelter. He was so excited and came with the hope of finding what every dog dreams of, a family to love! After Bullseye was vetted, he was ready to get out and make some friends. He has had several kennel mates, from small puppies to older dogs, and he welcomed them all with open paws. The staff often came out and caught him taking his afternoon nap snuggled up with his friends big and small. Today his last roommate was adopted and poor Bullseye has been left all by himself. We will match him up with another friend this week, but we wish his day would come where he leaves the kennel, and packs up his toys up to carry to his new home.