Delta is our Pet of the Week!

Hi friends, my name is Delta. I’m one of the adult cats hanging out in the cat room at SOS Animal Shelter. I, like some of the other grown cats, occasionally get overlooked because kittens are beginning to come in. I enjoy watching the littles play, and us older ones we try to keep an eye on them. We show them where the litter pans are located, and parent them until they get adopted. It always makes me happy to see when one of my friends or the little ones get adopted, but I hope that one day I get to be the one who is picked.

I do enjoy the cat room at SOS though. We get clean blankets and nice beds, and we always get new toys because of people like you that support the shelter. I hope one day I get to experience my very own bed with my very own dish and a human who comes home and greets me with a smile and a pet on my head.

I have been to the vet and I have my shot records all up to date, so when you pick me you know I don’t need any shots for the rest of the year. If you are looking for a 2 year old cat who likes to hang out, stop in to SOS and ask for the pretty tuxedo named Delta.