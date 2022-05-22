Pet of the Week

She is a little bit of sugar, spice and everything nice. China came to SOS Animal Shelter as a stray. She is now fully vetted and looking for a friend to play with. China is one of our newer kitties and she has adjusted quite nicely to the cattery. She is 6-8 months old and is still very playful. China has that fiery personality; if you pet her too long she will let you know with a playful nip! This young lady enjoys all the things girls her age are into. She likes the crinkly balls, laser toys and everything kittens keep themselves entertained with while exercising their primal need to hunt.