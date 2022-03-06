Kate is our Pet of the Week!

It’s been a long journey with this sweet girl, but it’s finally official, Kate is ready for adoption! Kate came to SOS Animal Shelter in November with a belly full of puppies. She had been spotted walking on a busy road in Daleville; unfortunately she had been hit. We immediately took her to the vet to be checked out. We were faced with the tough decision to either terminate the pregnancy and fix her leg, or allow her to deliver and then fix her leg. With a fresh break the leg could easily be fixed, but we are all moms and we know as moms we put our babies’ needs ahead of our own.

We made the decision to get this Momma comfortable and prepare for a litter. Two weeks later seven puppies graced our shelter and Kate went to work caring for them. She was such a great momma, and 10 weeks later we all said goodbye as each of her babies found great homes. It was time to get our momma vetted and fix her leg. Kate has completed all her surgeries and now is ready to find her forever home.

We have learned through this process that Kate adores children and loves going for walks. Now that her leg no longer bothers her, she has a little pep in her step and loves to play. Kate doesn’t show much interest in other dogs and prefers to be the only one getting attention. If you are looking for a great family dog who does great with kids stop by SOS and meet Kate today!