Pet of the Week

Say hi to Harold, our loud, proud and handsome hound!

Harold was pulled from a local shelter and was in rough shape when he first came to SOS Animal Shelter. He was very thin, covered in bald spots and had a nasty gash on his foot. This didn’t deter Harold from showing off his amusing personality. He greeted staff daily with hugs and howls. He could even be heard from the parking lot before we entered the building!

In the weeks since his arrival, Harold has made an amazing transformation. His fur has grown back, he has meat on his bones and he is happier than ever. Harold is currently housed in one of our larger kennels and spends most of his time perched atop his doghouse howling into the woods.

He also enjoys lazy naps, meal time and socializing with his neighbors. He is friendly and lovable—one of our favorites here at SOS.

So if you love personable hounds as much as we do, and are seeking a lifelong bestie to stand by your side through thick and thin, Harold may be the perfect dog for you!