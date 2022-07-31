Casper is our Pet of the Week!
This face may look a little familiar; Casper was one of our former residents who had to return back to the shelter. His new roommate was not happy to be sharing his home with another cat, so in Casper’s best interest, it was decided that he should come back to SOS Animal Shelter to find a better fit. Casper is just over a year old. He has a sweet disposition, but can get irritated easily if handled too much by his human. He will do best in a home without small children as they can’t always read the signs that say “That’s enough petting!” Casper enjoys the company of his fellow feline friends, but can be a single cat as well; he is happy either way.
Casper has reached his prime, and enjoys his afternoon naps by the window or playing with his favorite toy. Casper is one of our favorite felines in the cat room because his personality makes him stand apart from the rest. If asked to best describe Casper, the staff would all agree that he is sweet and spicy, or a sour patch kid!
If you like a cat with an attitude sprinkled with a bit of sugar, Casper may be the cat for you. He is fully vetted, neutered and waiting for you to figure him out. Stop by SOS and meet Casper today.