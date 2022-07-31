Pet of the Week

This face may look a little familiar; Casper was one of our former residents who had to return back to the shelter. His new roommate was not happy to be sharing his home with another cat, so in Casper’s best interest, it was decided that he should come back to SOS Animal Shelter to find a better fit. Casper is just over a year old. He has a sweet disposition, but can get irritated easily if handled too much by his human. He will do best in a home without small children as they can’t always read the signs that say “That’s enough petting!” Casper enjoys the company of his fellow feline friends, but can be a single cat as well; he is happy either way.