Marlboro is the Pet of the Week!

Marlboro found himself outside the doors of SOS Animal Shelter one day, but we were unsure how he ended up there. Was he dumped, or did someone find him and bring him to us after hours? Regardless, he was in need of some help. Marlboro was matted, covered in fleas and flea dirt and had just about given up on life.

It always amazes us how a little love and care can make such a difference to an animal’s outlook on life. After several baths (which he hated), flea prevention and some matts being carefully removed, a loving cat emerged. Marlboro has been neutered and is thriving in our cat room.

It is obvious he is happy; you can see it! Marlboro enjoys having humans enter the cat rooms—he lays down and always expects some petting!

Marlboro is estimated to be about 2-3 years of age, is fully vetted and he’s looking for a family who will continue to spoil him. Stop by SOS today… we can promise that with a personality like Marlboro’s, he won’t here for long.