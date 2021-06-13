Eva is our Pet of the Week!

Eva may look familiar to you; she was previously a resident at SOS Animal Shelter. Originally pulled from a local pound, Eva came to stay with us at SOS. She was adopted, but unfortunately it didn’t work out in her new home.

Eva enjoys playing with other dogs, but she also wants to interact with her human family. Eva is a 3-4 year old bully mix and is looking for a second chance at a forever family.

The month of June has started off with a huge rise of owner surrenders to SOS, as well as new puppy and kitten intakes. Eva, like many others, is a bit scared and confused, and is still adjusting to the shelter. Her world has changed dramatically. Usually, our intakes move to our quieter quarantine area inside, but since we are full with new strays that are awaiting vetting, it has forced our owner surrenders or return dogs outside to decompress and adjust in the view of the public, which can be terrifying to them. Some of them show stress by hiding in their dog houses, but some are the opposite, being reactive, jumping and barking at the cages. Once they are removed from this scary environment, a completely different dog emerges.