 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Eye Center South & Vision Center South
Pet of the Week
0 Comments
Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

  • 0
121921-ent-pet-p1

Meet Ranger, our Pet of the Week!

Ranger is a fluffy, majestic black cat that we all love. He is super calm and laid-back, although he won’t hesitate to let you know when he’s ready to play. Ranger was rescued from a local kill shelter before his time was up, and we’re so happy to give him his second chance here at SOS Animal Shelter.

You will usually find Ranger lying on his belly in our cat room with his arms and legs spread all the way out. He is friendly and approachable, and he is always open to cuddling and attention.

Ranger would love to find the perfect home in time for Christmas, with a family who will spoil him with all the cat goodies he deserves. So if you love black cats with tons of personality, come meet Ranger here at SOS Animal Shelter!

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets
News

Best Bets

OngoingCOVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, ca…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert