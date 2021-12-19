Meet Ranger, our Pet of the Week!

Ranger is a fluffy, majestic black cat that we all love. He is super calm and laid-back, although he won’t hesitate to let you know when he’s ready to play. Ranger was rescued from a local kill shelter before his time was up, and we’re so happy to give him his second chance here at SOS Animal Shelter.

You will usually find Ranger lying on his belly in our cat room with his arms and legs spread all the way out. He is friendly and approachable, and he is always open to cuddling and attention.

Ranger would love to find the perfect home in time for Christmas, with a family who will spoil him with all the cat goodies he deserves. So if you love black cats with tons of personality, come meet Ranger here at SOS Animal Shelter!