Snowflake is our Pet of the Week!
This beautiful white cat was originally found as a stray, and is about one year old. Like most cats, Snowflake came to SOS Animal Shelter pretty scared; she was unsure of everyone and everything. Snowflake has now adjusted and loves attention! She enjoys it when people visit, and is usually the first one to greet the visitors with a meow or a cheeky nudge to be petted.
Snowflake is fully vetted and has now transitioned into our cat rooms. She would make a great pet for a family with children because she enjoys lots of attention. Stop in to SOS and meet Snowflake today!