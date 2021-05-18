Pet of the Week

Lady is a 12-years-old Rottweiler mix, and while some of our animals usually enter the doors as strays, owner surrenders for different reasons or from local pounds, Lady’s story is a little different.

We received a phone call one evening of a family needing help. Their father, who lived in the area, was in a motorcycle accident and his family lived out of state. The man had a dog who he was very attached to and she was home alone. He had brought this dog home as a puppy in the saddlebag of his motorcycle and it’s been the two of them all of her life.

When we got the call, Lady had been home alone for 24 hours with no idea her world had been shattered and her master was in a hospital fighting for his life. After we got the call, we jumped into action. We got permission from the family and local police to enter his property and get his Lady. Lady was very confused when we showed up and did not want to leave for fear of her owner returning and not knowing where she was.

Our goal was to bring Lady to our facility, and after seeing the bond this dog had with her owner, we were just going to care for her until Lady could be reunited with her owner. Our hearts broke when he succumbed to his injuries two weeks later. Lady has since adjusted to the shelter and has done surprisingly well after losing her owner.