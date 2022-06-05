 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

  • 0
060522-ent-pet-p1

Cletus is our Pet of the Week!

Meet our newest fluffy tail feline! Cletus is approximately two years of age and was found at a campsite. Normally when domesticated cats are dumped they are not easily accepted by the free roaming community cats in that area (ferals); the males will fight leaving deep gashes that can become easily infected if left untreated. Cletus found himself abandoned and would hang out where he could find food: near humans.

He was brought to SOS Animal Shelter in hope that there may have been a family missing him. After his seven day stray hold we began vetting. He is now in our cat rooms, enjoying the safe haven where he can have access to food and sunbathe in our cattery.

If you are looking for a sweet feline, stop in to SOS and meet Cletus. He is very eager to meet you!

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets

Best Bets

June 3The Distinguished Young Woman of Coffee and Dale Counties Showcase is scheduled for Friday, June 3rd at 6:00 p.m. at the Enterprise High…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert