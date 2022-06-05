Cletus is our Pet of the Week!

Meet our newest fluffy tail feline! Cletus is approximately two years of age and was found at a campsite. Normally when domesticated cats are dumped they are not easily accepted by the free roaming community cats in that area (ferals); the males will fight leaving deep gashes that can become easily infected if left untreated. Cletus found himself abandoned and would hang out where he could find food: near humans.

He was brought to SOS Animal Shelter in hope that there may have been a family missing him. After his seven day stray hold we began vetting. He is now in our cat rooms, enjoying the safe haven where he can have access to food and sunbathe in our cattery.

If you are looking for a sweet feline, stop in to SOS and meet Cletus. He is very eager to meet you!