Martin is our Pet of the Week!

Martin and his siblings were one of the first litters to show up at SOS Animal Shelter—they let us know that kitten season had arrived! This year, we have decided to expand our foster network and ask the public for help with all the kittens coming in. Martin was one of the lucky ones who was able to go into a foster home with his siblings, and they were spoiled with attention while avoiding the stress of being in a shelter environment.

Martin is now 3 months old and loves to play with the other kittens in the kitten room, and he has some great social skills. Martin loves people, waits his turn when it comes to eating and he’s a friend to all the new kittens coming in.

Upon adoption, Martin will come with a voucher that will cover his neuter when he is 6 months old. Stop in at SOS and meet this handsome kitten. We’re sure you will want to make him part of your family!