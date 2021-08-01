Pet of the Week

This gorgeous little kitten came to SOS Animal Shelter with her momma and siblings. After many weeks in quarantine, she is now in our kitten room and ready to go home.

This sweet girl is now about 4 months old, calm and super cuddly. She loves playing with her friends in the kitten room and never misses an opportunity to nap on one of our fluffy beds or rugs. Sunett’s adoption fee is $125, which includes a voucher for her spay once she is old enough. If you love fluffy, beautiful cats, come to SOS and meet Sunett. Her beauty and charm are quite hard to resist!