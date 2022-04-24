Casper is our Pet of the Week!

Casper came to SOS Animal Shelter as an owner surrender, and it broke his human’s heart to have to give him up. Family house cats have a harder time adjusting to shelter life than strays. Casper had a good life: a family, food in his tummy and a safe haven he could call home. Understandably, Casper was upset, and he made no bones about expressing it! He would growl and pop us as we walked by. Any affection we would show him was quickly rejected. We weren’t exactly sure how long Casper would have this chip on his shoulder, but after a while the growls slowly dissipated and he stopped swatting us. A few weeks passed and it was time to transition him into the cat rooms.

We want to let you know that Casper may not be perfect for every family. If you are looking for a cat who loves to cuddle and wants to be held constantly, Casper may not be the cat for you. He is a independent cat who is happy to do as he pleases. He has a bit of spice to his personality! This means he may like to play bite or grab your feet as you walk by. He probably wouldn’t do too well in a home with small children who might mistake his playfulness as aggression.

Casper has had all his vetting and is neutered. He would love to give this family thing a second chance. If you’re looking for a playful cat with a bit of spice, stop in to SOS and check out Casper.