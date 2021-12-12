Pet of the Week

Shakira was named for her famous hip wiggle, which she does every time she sees a staff member or meets someone new. We are so surprised that this sweet, beautiful bully mix hasn’t found a home yet! With her lovable personality and pleading eyes, we thought she would go fast.

Shakira was dumped at our facility several months ago. She was very thin and in need of a loving hand. We have since put some weight on her, and she is happier than ever. Shakira is playful and active, but appears to be dog selective. She might do best as an only pet, mainly because she is going to want all your love and attention.