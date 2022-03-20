Pet of the Week

After Bill finished his vetting it was time to make friends, and boy did he ever. He has had multiple roommates. One by one they all get adopted, and then Bill is left to himself wondering when his day will come. Bill has a great personality; he can be silly and playful, but then will settle down and take a nap with his friends. Even though Bill came in pretty skinny, if a dog comes to his bowl he doesn’t seem to mind sharing his kibble. We usually don’t recommend allowing our dogs to eat out of the same bowl, but most of the time Bill’s new friends are puppies who have yet learned any manners!