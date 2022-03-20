Bill is our Pet of the Week!
Meet Bill, he is a hound who was brought to SOS Animal Shelter in January. Bill was pretty frail and beat up. He came to the right place because we love our hounds here!
After Bill finished his vetting it was time to make friends, and boy did he ever. He has had multiple roommates. One by one they all get adopted, and then Bill is left to himself wondering when his day will come. Bill has a great personality; he can be silly and playful, but then will settle down and take a nap with his friends. Even though Bill came in pretty skinny, if a dog comes to his bowl he doesn’t seem to mind sharing his kibble. We usually don’t recommend allowing our dogs to eat out of the same bowl, but most of the time Bill’s new friends are puppies who have yet learned any manners!
Bill is completely vetted, up to date on all of his vaccines and microchipped. He is just waiting for the day he is the one picked and he can leave the shelter. If you have been looking for a kind, gentle dog, we promise you that Bill is the one you will love. Stop by SOS today and fall in love with a hound named Bill.