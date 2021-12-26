Pet of the Week

This special hound is easy to miss because he always hides in his doghouse when visitors stop by. Mater came to us as part of a neglect case. He quickly became a favorite among the SOS Animal Shelter staff who loved his spunky personality in a cute, tiny body. We thought he would go fast due to the fact that he’s small compared to the size hounds normally grow to, but unfortunately Mater’s extreme shyness has held him back from finding a home.

Mater would be a great pet for the right person. He just needs a little love and a whole lot of patience and understanding. We don’t know his history, so it can be difficult to understand why he is so skittish. What we do know is that Mater loves being around other dogs, so he must go to a multi-dog home. He also loves food and treats, but often prefers to be left alone to eat. Once trust is gained, Mater’s personality begins to shine through and he becomes playful and affectionate. We just know he could be a lifelong companion for the right family!