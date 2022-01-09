Skipper is our Pet of the Week!
Skipper came to SOS Animal Shelter over the summer. He is a 2-4 year old beagle/basset mix. He was surrendered by an older gentleman who had acquired him, but he soon realized that Skipper was just a bit too active for him. Skipper loves to play, and hopes to find a family who can keep up with his energy level. He absolutely loves people and always gets excited when someone stops by his kennel!
During his down time, Skipper enjoys sitting on his dog house watching the world go by, dreaming that one day he will have a family of his very own! Skipper is fully vetted and will be microchipped.
If you’re looking for a dog who’s not too big and who loves to play, you need to stop by SOS and meet Skipper today.