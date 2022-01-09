Pet of the Week

Skipper came to SOS Animal Shelter over the summer. He is a 2-4 year old beagle/basset mix. He was surrendered by an older gentleman who had acquired him, but he soon realized that Skipper was just a bit too active for him. Skipper loves to play, and hopes to find a family who can keep up with his energy level. He absolutely loves people and always gets excited when someone stops by his kennel!